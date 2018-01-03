Travel Wisconsin: Winter Activities

Head north to St. Germain for the second-annual Arctic Warrior Race on January 13.

- Arctic Warrior is a multi-race event comprised of a 5k or 10k Snowshoe Challenge and 5k or 10k Obstacle Course Race. In the Ultimate Warrior Race participants compete in both the Snowshoe Challenge and the Obstacle Course Race.

- There’s also a 1k Little Warrior race for kids.

- Challenges in the obstacle course include fire walking, dumpster diving, a snow hill climb, snow tunnel crawl and a snowball target launch, just to name a few. The obstacle course is a team event, so be sure to bring your friends.

- Both the obstacle course and snowshoe race wind around Little St. Germain Lake and through trails of towering pines.

From Jan. 20-21, you can fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. Winter Free Fishing Weekend includes all inland waters, the Mississippi River and the Wisconsin side of the Great Lakes.

- Communities across Wisconsin are hosting Free Fishing Weekend events to teach people how to ice fish.

- On Saturday, Jan. 20, Chippewa Falls is hosting a special event for those new to ice fishing. Organizers will provide fishing poles and bait to all participants. Learn how to ice fish and watch fish cleaning demos.

- Many state parks also have fishing clinics as well as Tackle Loaner Programs if you need to borrow equipment, like rods, bobbers, hooks, lines and sinkers.

- Visit the DNR website to learn more and to see if there is a Free Fishing Weekend event near you.

The annual Hudson Hot Air Affair returns on Jan. 26-28.

- Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy several mass ascensions of more than 30 hot air balloons above the St. Croix River Valley. There’s also a special moon glow ascension at night.

- In addition to hot air balloon rides, the event includes fireworks children’s activities, the Up, Up & Away 5K run/walk and wacky events like smooshboarding. Smooshboarding is a quirky event where a team of four people are strapped into one set of homemade wooden skis and must walk in unison through a figure eight course to the finish line.

- Don’t miss the torchlight parade on Friday night, where hot air balloon pilots and crews blast their burners as they ride through downtown Hudson.

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.