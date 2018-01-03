Travel Wisconsin: Winter Activities

Wisconsin's Afternoon News

3:17 PM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago
Travel Wisconsin
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

Head north to St. Germain for the second-annual Arctic Warrior Race on January 13. 

 

- Arctic Warrior is a multi-race event comprised of a 5k or 10k Snowshoe Challenge and 5k or 10k Obstacle Course Race. In the Ultimate Warrior Race participants compete in both the Snowshoe Challenge and the Obstacle Course Race. 
  - There’s also a 1k Little Warrior race for kids.

- Challenges in the obstacle course include fire walking, dumpster diving, a snow hill climb, snow tunnel crawl and a snowball target launch, just to name a few. The obstacle course is a team event, so be sure to bring your friends. 
  - Both the obstacle course and snowshoe race wind around Little St. Germain Lake and through trails of towering pines.

From Jan. 20-21, you can fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. Winter Free Fishing Weekend includes all inland waters, the Mississippi River and the Wisconsin side of the Great Lakes. 

- Communities across Wisconsin are hosting Free Fishing Weekend events to teach people how to ice fish. 
  - On Saturday, Jan. 20, Chippewa Falls is hosting a special event for those new to ice fishing. Organizers will provide fishing poles and bait to all participants. Learn how to ice fish and watch fish cleaning demos. 

- Many state parks also have fishing clinics as well as Tackle Loaner Programs if you need to borrow equipment, like rods, bobbers, hooks, lines and sinkers. 

- Visit the DNR website to learn more and to see if there is a Free Fishing Weekend event near you. 

The annual Hudson Hot Air Affair returns on Jan. 26-28. 

- Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy several mass ascensions of more than 30 hot air balloons above the St. Croix River Valley. There’s also a special moon glow ascension at night. 

- In addition to hot air balloon rides, the event includes fireworks children’s activities, the Up, Up & Away 5K run/walk and wacky events like smooshboarding. Smooshboarding is a quirky event where a team of four people are strapped into one set of homemade wooden skis and must walk in unison through a figure eight course to the finish line. 

- Don’t miss the torchlight parade on Friday night, where hot air balloon pilots and crews blast their burners as they ride through downtown Hudson. 

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top