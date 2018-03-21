Travel Wisconsin: Spring Food Festivals

Spring is maple syrup season in Wisconsin. Phelps is celebrating their 7th annual Maple Fest on April 7-8.

- The festival is free and a great way for families to learn more about where maple syrup comes from and how it’s made.

- Events include tree tapping demonstrations, tours of sugar bushes throughout Phelps, and a homemade maple syrup contest.

- Fest-goers can buy fresh maple syrup products at the Maple Café.

- There will also be an arts & crafts fair with over 70 vendors and classes, like a “Cooking with Maple Syrup and Honey” and “Beekeeper’s 101” for those interested in learning more about how honey is made.

Kohler is hosting their popular Taste of Scotland event on Saturday, April 7. Daring souls are encouraged to wear their kilts!

- The evening begins with a welcome reception in the Champions Locker Room at Whistling Straits. There will be traditional Scottish entertainment, followed by a custom four-course meal of Scottish fare.

- Visitors can attend a special blended scotch tasting, where they’ll learn more about the beverage and its history.

- There will also be the “Dram and Draft” seminar at The Horse & Plow. where attendees can sample pairings of carefully selected classic Scotch and high-quality beers.

Every spring, the Great River Road Wine Trail hosts a Spring Fling event that showcases the 11 wineries along the Great River Road in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

- Wisconsin is home to five of the 11 wineries – Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau, Seven Hawks Vineyears in Fountain City, Danzinger Vineyards in Alma, Villa Bellezza in Pepin and Maiden Rock Winery & Cidery in Stockholm.

- All five Wisconsin wineries will release a new wine during the Spring Fling event. Most of the wineries have opportunities to sample wine and offer special pricing on wine cases throughout the weekend.

- This year’s Spring Fling takes place April 7-8. No tickets are required, and the event is free to the public.

Head to Dodgeville for the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship on April 28.

- You can kick-off the weekend on Friday night with the special Wisconsin Cheese Experience event.

- Guests will enjoy an hors d’oeuvres reception and meet Wisconsin cheesemakers. There will be live music and, of course, cheese sampling.

- The Championship starts the next morning. The event is free to the general public, but a VIP ticket lets you sample food prepared by the competitors. VIP tickets are $35.

- The event features nine different judging competitions, from a Young Chefs category to a Dessert Cheese category.

- Grilled cheese sandwiches and local craft beer are available for purchase.

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.