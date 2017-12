John Mercure and Kathy Kopp, Executive Director of the Platteville Regional Chamber of Commerce, begin their conversation with a quick chat about some of the activities now going on in the area this holiday season and in the opening weeks of the new year. From a great downtown area that reminds you how important it is to shop local to the vibrant UW-Platteville campus which adds so much to the community's spirit, there are plenty of things to do and places to stay.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for the final 2017 edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John spotlights great can't-miss winter activities!

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com