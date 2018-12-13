Travel Wisconsin: Outdoor Winter Activities
Travel Wisconsin Snow Conditions Report
- The TravelWisconsin.com Snow Conditions Report provides the latest conditions at ski areas and snowmobile and cross-country ski trails across the state.
- Over 100 reporters in all 72 counties are working with ski areas, state parks, trail groomers and snowmobile clubs to update the report as conditions change.
- The report was refreshed during the off-season and has a cleaner visual appearance that makes it easier for visitors to navigate between ski, cross-country and snowmobile trail conditions.
- The update also includes current temperatures, a three-day weather forecast and icons that link visitors to directories with nearby events, activities, accommodations and dining options.
- Travelers can even share upload their winter photos directly to the report.
- The report is available at TravelWisconsin.com, or you can sign up for weekly updates that come right to your email.
Wisconsin has more than 30 ski areas, many make their own snow and all of them offer different experiences for all levels of abilities.
- Granite Peak in Wausau is over 70 years old, making it one of the nation’s oldest ski hills.
- There are 75 runs, four terrain parks, two high-speed chairlifts, and it has the greatest vertical descent in the state at 700 feet. Granite Peak also hosts events and live music throughout the ski season.
- Check out their monthly Family Fest Weekend events, where you can get four two-day tickets plus two nights lodging, and you can watch the fireworks display over the ski hill.
- Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area in Dresser was voted the #1 Resort in the Midwest by Transworld Snowboarding Magazine.
- They have 24 runs, with the longest clocking in at 2,500 feet. They also have 100% snowmaking ability, meaning they can make snow for all of their trails, regardless of how much snow mother nature provides.
- For those who aren’t as steady on skis or snowboards, Trollhaugen has a snow tubing area – no experience or special equipment necessary.
Travel Wisconsin Tourism Promotion
Now through the end of February, Travel Wisconsin is offering a winter-long ski deals program on TravelWisconsin.com.
- Visitors can find special offers at 12 different ski hills around the state – six deals are available in December, and six more will be added in January.
- The deals range from 15% off lift tickets, to Buy-One-Get-One tickets and even lesson packages just in time for “Learn to Ski Month” in January.
- Each ski hill is offering its own special deal, so be sure to head over to TravelWisconsin.com and check them out under the “Deals” section on our website.