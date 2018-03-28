John Mercure is joined by Justin DeJager, the Marketing Manager for the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, to discuss what makes that area known as "Wisconsin's Event City". Whether it's a day at the city's Grand Opera House or heading to one of Oshkosh's great dining options, Justin details why you should make your way to the Fox Valley.

