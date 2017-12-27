Travel Wisconsin: Lodging with great dining

The AC Marriott is one of Madison’s newest hotels and offers guests a European-inspired experience.

- Everything from the room’s modern designs to their breakfast offerings is modeled after a European lodging experience.

- Guests can order baked croissants, artisan-cured meats and gourmet coffee for breakfast, or enjoy tapas, craft beers, wine and handcrafted cocktails in the afternoon.

- The hotel also offers spectacular views of downtown Madison. The best views might be at Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro – a rooftop restaurant and bar that overlooks the city and Capitol.

- Eno Vino offers over 200 wines and specialty cocktails, as well as small plates and flatbreads to share

Cable Nature Lodge is located in the heart of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, making it a great vacation destination for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers.

- The lodge has seven guest rooms, each named and decorated after a different Northwoods theme, like Namekagon or Birkie.

- Guests can enjoy dinner onsite at Rookery Pub Fine Dining. It is the only restaurant in the region named to TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame as a Six-Time Certificate of Excellence winner. It is also AAA Three Diamond Approved.

- The restaurant features an ever-changing menu that includes weekly fish fry specials, beef and bison steak, housemade soups, specialty salads and more.

Located in downtown Green Bay right on the Fox River, St. Brendan’s Inn is an Irish hotel and restaurant. The hotel has 28 guest rooms decorated with handcrafted heirloom furniture, whirlpool baths and rainfall showers.

- St. Brendan’s Restaurant feels like an Irish pub with eight towering stained-glass windows and fireplace.

- The menu includes traditional and contemporary Irish dishes, like Shepard’s pie and “Grandmas Flannigan’s” Guinness Pot Roast.

- Guests can also try one of the 15 imported beers on tap at St. Brendan’s Irish Pub, also known for their outstanding Irish coffee and many after-dinner drinks.

Old Rittenhouse Inn was the first bed and breakfast established in Bayfield. The grounds include two restored Queen Anne Victorian houses and a private cottage overlooking Lake Superior.

- In addition to being recognized as a great wedding venue, Old Rittenhouse Inn is a nationally known for its Landmark Restaurant.

- The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, all made from scratch. Their signature 5-course dinner showcases regional and seasonal cuisine. The restaurant also regularly hosts special beer and wine tastings, mystery dinners and holiday celebrations.

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.