John Mercure is joined by Deanna Goodwin, Director of Marketing for the Kenosha Convention & Visitors Bureau, to discuss some of the new spots to stay when visiting the southeastern Wisconsin community. From The Coffee Pot Inn which just opened upstairs from the iconic restaurant, The Coffee Pot, to a converted firehouse which now houses the Merry Yacht Inn, there are several locations in downtown and along the waterfront that you may not have known about since your last visit to Kenosha.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when John rounds out the 2017 edition of "Travel Wisconsin" by discussing some can't-miss winter activities!

