John Mercure and Mary Weller, the Director of Tourism for the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, discuss what makes this region a great spot for taking in cultural experiences or enjoying the arts scene. Beginning with the Phipps Center for the Arts, this gorgeous building along the banks of the St. Croix River offers performances, exhibitions, and classes for people of all ages and skill levels. Mary also gives you a preview of the annual Spirit of St. Croix Art Festival later this year, featuring juried artists, live musical performances, and plenty of activities for children.

