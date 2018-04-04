Travel Wisconsin: Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

Last year, Wisconsin launched the 200-mile Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. The trail takes travelers on a self-guided architectural tour of nine buildings spread across nine counties in southern Wisconsin. The tour includes some of Wright’s more famous works, like Taliesin in Spring Green and the SC Johnson headquarters in Racine, but there are also some lesser-known stops that are worth a visit.

Wingspread, Racine

Wingspread was designed by Wright as a residence for Herbert Fisk Johnson, who was the president of SC Johnson at the time. Herbert Fisk commissioned Wright to build the SC Johnson administration building just a few years earlier.

- The house is shaped like a four-winged pinwheel with a 30-foot chimney at the center of the house.

- The house had five fireplaces, a swimming pool and a glass-enclosed “crow’s nest” lookout that Herbert Fisk’s kids would use to watch their dad come home from work. The house also became known for it’s Romeo & Juliet balcony that was built for Herbert Fisk’s daughter.

- The Johnson family lived in the home for 20 years, and in 1959 Wingspread was turned over to the Johnson Foundation to serve as an educational and conference center.

- Free public tours are available by appointment when conferences are not in session.

First Unitarian Society Meeting House, Madison

Wright was a member of this congregation, and his preacher father was one of the founders. He accepted the commission when he was 80 years old. The church was completed in 1951, just a few years before his death.

- It has been hailed as one of the world’s most innovative examples of church architecture.

- Like most of his buildings, the church was made from native materials, like limestone and oak. One of its most prominent features is a window made of interlacing glass and wood that creates a light-filled space in the auditorium.

- Two major additions have been added since it was completed.

- The church is still in use today. Weekday tours are held twice daily from May 1 through Sept. 30 and cost $10 per person.

Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green

Located three miles from Taliesin, Wyoming Valley School is a nonprofit organization promoting the arts and culture of the region.

- It was designed and donated by Wright in honor of his mother, Anna Lloyd-Jones Wright, who was a kindergarten teacher.

- The school opened in 1958 with 46 students, grades 1-8.

- In 2010, the school was turned into the nonprofit organization as a space for workshops, performances, lectures and exhibits for all ages.

- Workshops in architecture, music, science and painting are some of the offerings available to students today.

Additional sites along the trail include:

- SC Johnson Administration Building and Research Tower in Racine

- Burnham American System Built Homes in Milwaukee

- Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison

- Taliesin and the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center in Spring Green

- A.D. German Warehouse in Richland Center

