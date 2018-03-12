John Mercure is joined by Jackie Boos, Tourism Director for Chippewa Falls & Chippewa County, to discuss the change of the seasons and fun activities for the warmers months. Jackie shares some live music options and other activities to get you through the last few days of winter and the first few days of spring.

