Spring Getaway: Chippewa Falls

Travel Wisconsin

1:39 PM, Mar 12, 2018
2 hours ago
John Mercure is joined by Jackie Boos, Tourism Director for Chippewa Falls & Chippewa County, to discuss the change of the seasons and fun activities for the warmers months. Jackie shares some live music options and other activities to get you through the last few days of winter and the first few days of spring.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John spotlights shopping destinations throughout the state.

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com

