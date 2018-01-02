John Mercure is joined by Stacey Bodnar, the Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Visit Beloit, to discuss the fun that can be had indoors and outdoors throughout the Beloit community. For many, the upcoming Winterfest celebration is great time to get together with friends and family to celebrate this time of the year. Stacey details all the fun and frivolity tied to this annual event that is perfect for kids of all ages.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John gets you geared up for more winter fun with some of the events happening around the state!

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com