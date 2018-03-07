Arts & Culture: Bayfield

John Mercure is joined by David Eades, the Executive Director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitors Bureau, to discuss the arts and culture options in the Bayfield area. First off, if you've never heard of Big Top Chautauqua, David details how this popular music venue is poised for another big year. Then, if museums are to your liking, you're in luck. Bayfield has more museums per capita than any other community in the entire state!

Listen again this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. for the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John looks ahead to some great spring events around the state.

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com