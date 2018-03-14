Travel Wisconsin: Appleton, their tourism conference & their new ad campaign

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has just wrapped up the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Appleton – the largest education and networking event for the tourism industry. We debuted our two new ads.

- The first ad features wheelchair basketball star and Paralympic gold medalist Matt Scott enjoying some of his favorite things to do in Wisconsin. The ad tag line is “A million ways to have fun, and no reason not to.”

- The second ad puts the spotlight on Gemutlichkeit, a German word that describes the spirit of Wisconsin and the state’s innate ability to give travelers a sense of belonging, friendship and cheer.

There are a lot of exciting things happening in Appleton. This summer, the city is hosting Gridiron Glory. It’s a football-themed exhibition, which will run from June 30, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019 at the History Museum at the Castle.

- Gridiron Glory is the most extensive and comprehensive football-themed exhibition to ever tour. It will feature hundreds of artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s collection.

- Appleton will be the only destination in Wisconsin to host Gridiron Glory, which is traveling the nation from the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

- The museum is partnering with the Green Bay Packers to customize their exhibition for Packers fans, which will also help celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

Something else to add you your summer bucket list, Appleton’s Mile of Music event has become very popular music festival since it started just six years ago.

- It’s a free music festival featuring original music from hundreds of emerging artists. It takes place in the heart of Downtown Appleton, all along a walkable mile of restaurants, coffee shops, retailers, bars and more.

- Mile of Music showcases original music only and features a diverse line-up of musical styles from indie rock to country, Americana, soul, blues and folk.

- This year’s festival will take place Aug. 2-5

Appleton is also known as “Wisconsin’s Shopping Place.” Visitors can get a large-city shopping experience in the heart of the Fox Cities.

- The Fox River Mall is the second largest mall in Wisconsin with more than 140 stores, but the city also has many galleries, antique and specialty shops, like Wilmar Chocolates.

- The chocolate shop has been in business for over 60 years. They specialize in small-batch chocolates made with 100% real ingredients, like local dairy, fresh fruit delivered by the growers, honey directly from Wisconsin bee farmers.

- The kitchen is located next to the store, so you can watch the candies being hand made from the observation area. Plus, all of the candies are made by hand.

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.