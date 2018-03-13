John Mercure and Melissa Sabel, Director of Marketing for the Stevens Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, discuss all the different spring events this time of year that make the area an ideal getaway location. Are you a fan of useless knowledge? Steven's Point boasts the world's largest trivia contest. A campus radio station hosts the event that runs for 54 straight hours. You can also check out the art festival on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John reveals some of the state's great hidden travel gems!

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com