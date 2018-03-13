Spring Getaway: Stevens Point

Travel Wisconsin

12:47 PM, Mar 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

John Mercure and Melissa Sabel, Director of Marketing for the Stevens Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, discuss all the different spring events this time of year that make the area an ideal getaway location. Are you a fan of useless knowledge? Steven's Point boasts the world's largest trivia contest. A campus radio station hosts the event that runs for 54 straight hours. You can also check out the art festival on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

Listen again this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" when John reveals some of the state's great hidden travel gems!

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top