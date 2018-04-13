Packers Ty Montgomery "excited" for opportunity in new offense

As the offseason rolls on for the Green Bay Packers, a handful of former and active players are touring the state to stop and see fans all over.

Packers dual offensive threat Ty Montgomery is along for the ride.

"It's been an amazing experience being able to travel across the state of Wisconsin."

He joined Greg Matzek on Thursday night's Sports Central to discuss the road trip, the offseason and the new-look Pack. As far as the Tailgate Tour is concerned, Montgomery is happy to be able to share this rewarding experience.

"It really is [rewarding]. Being on this Tailgate Tour, the Packers are doing what we're supposed to be doing. Using our platform to be of influence and make an impact."

And with just weeks before the team starts to report for training sessions, Montgomery is hoping for better results than 2017, where he missed the final seven games of the season, telling Matzek, "I'm ready to get a full, healthy season under my belt."

With the emergence of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at running back, Ty Montgomery also expects to be used as an overall threat in 2018.

"I wouldn't be surprised if, maybe, I'm spending time in both [running back and wide receivers] rooms. I'm excited to see how creative we can get this year."

Montgomery also discussed the 2018 version of the Packers and Jordy Nelson. Hear the entire conversation with Greg above in your podcast player and subscribe to the Sports Central podcast.