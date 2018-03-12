Walker: Wisconsin state government may need to pay for TSA-like security in schools

One month after one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history at a school in Parkland, Fla., Wisconsin's governor says he believes state government will have to fund some level of TSA-like security at schools in our state.

"The state's going to have to play a big role in that," Governor Scott Walker told WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi on his show Monday.

"It varies by district, whether (they) are able to do it on their own. The state is going to have to step up and make it a priority."

Walker cited the changes in American airport security following 9/11 as a way of bringing a safe feeling to travelers, and believes the circumstances now in school are similar to that situation.

"We dramatically changed the way we go through airports and airplanes...today, most people feel overwhelmingly safe at an airport. When they screen there, they screen for everything," said Walker.

"In this day and age, it's unfortunate, but probably to have that same degree of security, we need to provide resources to schools to make sure every school, regardless of size or where they are at in the state, is able to guarantee the safety of not only students, but teachers, staff, parents and guests. No one should ever feel unsafe in a school."

Walker also talked about the aluminum and steel tariff President Trump is considering, and continuing to call it a "dramatic problem" which will damage the profitability of Wisconsin companies.

"There are a lot of companies...Harley-Davidson, Millercoors...either for the steel, aluminum or both, will see a direct (or) indirect hit," said Walker.

"The President's intention is to try and protect American jobs...it might cost (those jobs)."

