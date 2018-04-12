Report: High school student sues Markesan principal not allowing t-shirt with guns and weapons

10:27 AM, Apr 12, 2018
SPRINGVILLE, UT - JUNE 17: AR-15 semi-automatic guns are on display for sale at Action Target on June 17, 2016 in Springville, Utah. Semi-automatics are in the news again after the nightclub shooting in Orlando F;lord last week. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey
A student in Wisconsin isn't being allowed to showcase a t-shirt using pictures of weapons to form the word "love" and saying "celebrate diversity" with art of numerous weapons.

Reportedly, the student is suing the principal in court.

As the Journal Sentinel puts it, Matthew Schoenecker is "exercising some other rights to defend what he calls his First Amendment right to support the Second Amendment." There are numerous nuances to his case as well which the newspaper describes.

Should he have the right to wear the shirt?

