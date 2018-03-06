Rep. Sean Duffy on gun law legislation and what he says should, and shouldn't, be done

"I think we have to look at a whole buffet of legislation."

The words of Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy gives the outlook of what a lot of people on numerous sides believe about the gun discussion after the deaths of 17 people in Parkland, Florida in recent weeks.

His solutions, however, are focused on answers outside the realm of taking particular types of guns, particularly assault-style weapons, off the market.

The first step for him:

"Number one, I think we have to shore up (and) protect our schools," he told WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi on Tuesday.

"We're going to have a budget spending bill in a couple of weeks. We will make sure to put money in that bill to help schools defend themselves, whether this is metal detectors, it is figuring out entrances and exits of schools, limiting points of entrance."

As for arming teachers and others in schools, Duffy seems to believe in the idea of letting local municipalities decide on policy.

"Every community feels differently about guns. I have school districts that say, 'I don't teachers to have any guns in our schools.' I have other districts that say 'We want to train some of our teachers, arm some of our teachers because we are familiar with guns in our community and we want to protect kids that way.' "

Regarding guns, themselves, Duffy said the specifics of the Parkland case - and the fact signs were available to let law enforcement know of shooter Nikolas Cruz's dangerous tendencies - should lead to pause about gun legislation.

"Let's not have a knee-jerk reaction here and say more legislation is the answer, more gun control is the action," said Duffy. "To blame it just on guns is shortsighted."

"We've had guns in our homes and our communities since the founding of our country," he added. "What has happened in the last 20, 25 years that have caused kids to go pick up those guns and start shooting people?"

USA TODAY lists 13 mass shootings with AR-15 style assault rifles since 1984. 12 of them happened from 2007 to the present, all after the expiration of a federal assault weapons ban in 2004.

Duffy chose to discuss other societal factors he believes have led to the cause of more mass shootings.

"I think there are a whole set of issues, whether we have more fatherless homes in America, and I think that's very hard for young boys to deal with. We have far more violence on television, movies, video games. We have taken faith and morality out of the public square and there has been an effort to drive it out of our homes."

Duffy also discussed the Mueller investigation and Russia, and the DACA situation.