Charlie Sykes on Speaker Paul Ryan not running: 'Surprised...huge blow for Republicans in Congress'

Charlie Sykes has seen every step of the rise of Paul Ryan from years before his first run for Congress to becoming the third-most powerful man in American political office.

The longtime WTMJ talk show host, now a national political pundit and author, says he did not expect Ryan to take the step he took Wednesday morning and announce he will not to run for re-election.

"I'm frankly surprised. I had assumed he was going to run for re-election, and might have stepped down after the election if he was going to be in the minority." Sykes told WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi.

However, Sykes saw plenty of reasons for Ryan to halt his tenure as Speaker.

"Clearly, I think there have been signals this has been a grinding job that this was really a grinding, grueling job. Paul Ryan never really wanted to be Speaker. Quite frankly, I think he's making a decision that a lot of other Republicans in Congress are making. This is a time to move on."

Still, Sykes sees this as a warning signal to the Republican party about the 2018 midterm elections and perhaps beyond.

"This is a huge blow for Republicans in Congress," said Sykes on WTMJ.

"The reason I thought he wouldn't make this announcement was because, in effect, when you have the Speaker of the House saying he's not running for re-election, it kind of feels like (he's) running up the white flag...for him to bail right now, it makes it much more difficult to raise money, mobilize Congressional campaigns....it's going to feed into the narrative of the 'blue wave.' The narrative becomes self-perpetuating and self-fulfilling."

Sykes described the issues he perceived Ryan had with President Donald Trump and their differing political philosophies.

"There are political considerations, including how difficult it must be working with Donald Trump...you can imagine how excruciating all the compromises (have been) for somebody like Paul Ryan," said Sykes

"(Ryan) was the face of the younger, more reform-minded conservative moment...he was not only the political leader of the party, but was was the intellectual leader of the party."

Sykes believes Ryan's efforts for the conservative political cause were "considerable," but that they have been supplanted by a different worldview from President Trump that is currently causing a far different direction.

"You have this current era in which clearly Ryan was not the (voice) of the Republican Party. He was supplanted by Donald Trump. Trump is the (leader) of the Republican Party," said Sykes.

That includes Ryan's work to decrease the deficit over his 20-year tenure in the House, including the last two-plus years as speaker - work for fiscal reform that Sykes believes has been defaulted by President Trump's new budget.

"He leaves office having presided over one of the most dramatic increases in the Republican Party. That's one of the tragedies here."

Then there are questions about whether Ryan may be thinking about a Presidential run in 2020, against Trump.

Sykes doesn't see it coming.

"Someone asked me, 'What are the prospects of Paul Ryan challenging Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primary?' I though 'slim to none.' "