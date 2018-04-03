Senator Ron Johnson on 'unsecured border,' China, North Korea and more

President Donald Trump is planning on sending the American military to guard the border with Mexico until a planned wall along that border is complete.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a fellow Republican, says that should not be Trump's priority along the border.

"Our primary problem is the unsecured border...the fact we have laws on the books where people can walk up to the point of entry, say 'I have a credible fear of persecution,' and we bring them in," Johnson told WTMJ's Jeff Wagner on his Tuesday show.

"We don't send them back. We have no capability. Our laws prevent us from bringing an unaccompanied child and sending them in a humane fashion right back to Central America. We need to close those loopholes. We need to fix those laws."

Senator Johnson recently spent time in China at a time when a trade war has begun between the two countries - one that could negatively affect major exporters in Wisconsin in ginseng and cranberry growers, and possibly steel product creators.

"I'd much rather look at China as a 1.4 billion market potential than an adversary. They're looking for a win-win opportunity as well," he said.

"They have a lot of pride. They're not going to be humiliated."

Johnson did explain how China has "engaged in trade abuses, and President Trump is absolutely correct in calling them on it," but that accomplishing what's needed with China needs to be done in a way where "you need to work with them the right way."

The Senator says his goal for American foreign policy makers is to get China's complete cooperation on issues involving their neighbor, North Korea.

"They recognize that a dangerous North Korea that could result in proliferation of nuclear technology in East Asia is not good for them," said Johnson.

"We need China's complete involvement, and we obviously need China to be a more responsible actor when it comes to trade relations."

Johnson also gave his thoughts on FBI special investigator Robert Mueller and Congressional investigations into the 2016 elections and much more, along with today's election for State Supreme Court.