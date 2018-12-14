Zocco sentenced to 31 years in prison for strangulation death

MILWAUKEE- The man found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside of a Milwaukee apartment will spend more than three decades behind bars.



Kris Zocco sentenced Friday, December 14 to 31 years in prison for strangling Dwyer, then hiding her body, back in October of 2013.



Prosecutors say Zocco killed Dwyer during a "violent sex act". Her body was eventually located in rural Jefferson County.



Zocco is currently serving a 19 year prison sentence on child porn and drug convictions.