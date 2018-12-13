WTMJ RADIO’s 2018 Holiday Radio Show "The Night Before Christmas" stars legendary Milwaukee media personalities Gene Mueller, Jane Matenaer, Jeff Wagner and a cast of WTMJ hosts and local voices.

The annual show was held on Monday, November 26 at Turner Hall in Milwaukee.

This year’s show follows The WTMJ Players as they realize they’re snowed in during a party at Gene Mueller’s house on Christmas Eve – and, of course, hilarity ensues. "The Night Before Christmas" also features a number of surprise appearances from Milwaukee celebrities.

The show benefits Kids2Kids Christmas, which is WTMJ RADIO’s and Kapco Metal Stamping’s annual charity drive, teaching kids the lesson of helping less fortunate kids during the holidays.

Tune in Saturday, December 15th at 4 p.m. to hear it for the first time!

Click here for photos.