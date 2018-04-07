Several dead after truck crashes into crowd of pedestrians in Muenster, Germany

A delivery truck slammed into a crowd Saturday in an apparently deliberate attack in the German city of Muenster, killing several people and leaving at least 12 others with serious injuries, police said.

The driver has shot and killed himself, a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, the spokeswoman said.

The attack happened in the old part of the city, an area that is popular on weekends.

Police have asked people to avoid the city center.

Developing story -- more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.