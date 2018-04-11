With Speaker Ryan out for 2018 election, who'll run for his Congressional seat?

With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seat.

Among those mentioned by Republicans as possible candidates are Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, attorney and University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member Bryan Steil and state Sen. David Craig.

WTMJ alumnus and national political pundit/author Charlie Sykes told WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi he did not expect Vos to run, but that Craig could be a potential option. Sykes also added the name Amy Ludenbeck, Janesville's Republican representative in the Wisconsin Assembly.

When asked by Scaffidi about the name Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff for President Trump who is from Kenosha, Sykes said "I think that is highly unlikely."

Vos, Steil and Craig did not initially return messages from the Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday.

Former state Republican Party executive director Brandon Scholz says Vos is the most logical choice.

Democrats Randy Bryce, a union iron worker, and Janesville school teacher Cathy Myers are already running. Bryce spokesman Lauren Hitt says "Paul Ryan decided to quit today rather than face Randy Bryce and the voters."

