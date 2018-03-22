Wisconsin State Fair unveils Cole Swindell, Why Don't We shows

the WTMJ News Team
9:08 AM, Mar 22, 2018
INDIO, CA - APRIL 28: Singer Cole Swindell performs on the Toyota Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kevin Winter
Two major acts have been announced Thursday which will take the stage at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.

Tuesday, August 7 brings teen pop band "Why Don't We," a grouping of five former solo artists - Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zachary Herron, Jonah Roth and Daniel Seavey - to the State Fair Main Stage.

That show starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m., and they will cost $25 and $35.

One night later, 94.5 KTI Country welcomes Cole Swindell who will bring his country music repertoire including “Chillin’ It,” “Middle of a Memory” and “You Should Be Here,” to the same stage.

State Fair announced that track level seats would be general admission, with reserved eating beginning in the grandstand. Tickets will cost $35 and $45.

Those tickets will also go on sale on Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

