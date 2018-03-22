Wisconsin State Fair unveils Cole Swindell, Why Don't We shows
Two major acts have been announced Thursday which will take the stage at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.
Tuesday, August 7 brings teen pop band "Why Don't We," a grouping of five former solo artists - Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zachary Herron, Jonah Roth and Daniel Seavey - to the State Fair Main Stage.
That show starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m., and they will cost $25 and $35.
One night later, 94.5 KTI Country welcomes Cole Swindell who will bring his country music repertoire including “Chillin’ It,” “Middle of a Memory” and “You Should Be Here,” to the same stage.
State Fair announced that track level seats would be general admission, with reserved eating beginning in the grandstand. Tickets will cost $35 and $45.
Those tickets will also go on sale on Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m.