Wisconsin Senators Johnson, Baldwin on Speaker Ryan choosing not to seek re-election

The third most powerful man in Washington, D.C. has said to be Janesville's own Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who has chosen not to run for re-election in 2018.

Wisconsin's two Senators have each chimed in with their thoughts on Ryan.

Junior Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is running for re-election this year:

“Before I was elected to the Senate I served with Paul Ryan in the House and have spent many years working with him on behalf of the people of Wisconsin. We know each other well and while we have different views on policy, I consider him a friend and have a lot of respect for him as a person and a public servant. This was a difficult decision to make, and I wish Paul and his family all the best in the future.”

Senior Republican Senator Ron Johnson

“Paul Ryan is a person of true integrity who I have had the great fortune to know over the last eight years. He has served Janesville, southeastern Wisconsin and our nation honorably. We should all be grateful for his sacrifice and understand his desire to be a full time Dad.”