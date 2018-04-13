Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will not run for Paul Ryan's House seat

Wisconsin's Speaker of the Assembly will not be running for the seat being vacated in January by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said he has chosen not to run for Congress.

"Michelle (Litjens, his wife) and I talked about it the last couple days. We actually sat down and had dinner with my friend Reince (Priebus, Kenosha native and former White House Chief of Staff), and we talked about it a lot. When we were in college, we both dreamed of running for Congress someday," Vos told WTMJ's Steve Scaffidi on Friday.

"Here we sit, given the opportunity to do so, and it just didn't feel like the right time for either one of us. For Reince, having just finished his job at the White House. For us, we're doing a million dollar expansion at my company. We've been growing like crazy. In addition to that, I love my job at the state. I always believe the state is the laboratories of democracy. We're the place where the action gets done."

He also released this as part of a statement on his choice not to run for Ryan's 1st District House seat.

“Since Paul announced his decision Wednesday, I’ve been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and constituents who are encouraging me to run in the 1st Congressional District. While I know that our nation’s capital desperately needs more conservative reformers from Wisconsin, Michelle and I have decided that we can do more good continuing to push state-based conservative reforms. That’s why I will seek re-election in the state Legislature and continue to focus on maintaining the strong, historic majority in the Wisconsin State Assembly."

Ryan announced Wednesday that he won't run again, sending Republicans into a search to find candidates before the June 1 filing deadline.

University of Wisconsin Regent Bryan Steil and state Sen. David Craig are both considering running, but haven't yet announced. Vos was the highest profile potential candidate.

Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers are running, and former U.S. Rep. Peter Barca says he's considering getting in.

