Winter weather advisories in Milwaukee, Waukesha, other counties

Numerous winter weather advisories, storm watches and other weather advisories are in effect for Southeastern Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Waukesha and Jefferson Counties from 5 p.m. Saturday until midnight Monday morning.

Another winter weather advisory is in effect for Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties from 7 a.m. Saturday to midnight Monday morning.

