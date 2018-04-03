What you need to know about Wisconsin's Spring Elections on Tuesday, April 3

Tuesday, April 3 is Election Day in Wisconsin. Here's what's at stake and what you need to know before you head to the polls:

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice:

Voters will choose from Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock and Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

Screnock was appointed to the bench by Governor Scott Walker and is considered the conservative in the non-partisan race. Dallet advanced over Madison lawyer Tim Burns for the liberal or progressive vote in the February election.

Whoever prevails will hold the position for 10 years. Check the updated results here.

Referendum on Eliminating State Treasurer:

Voters will decide whether or not Wisconsin will eliminate the state treasurer.

The current treasurer, Matt Adamczyk, campaigned on the promise of eliminating his office in order to save taxpayers money. This position's duties have mostly been transferred to the departments of administration and revenue since 2003.

“The office by definition is a joke,” Adamzcyk said to WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 in 2016. Others argue the position offers necessary independent fiscal checks and balances for the state.

Races for Mayor:

Voters will decide on a new mayor in Cedarburg, Delafield, Lake Geneva, Oak Creek and Oconomowoc.

School Referendums:

A number of communities also have school referendums at stake. Many are asking for a revenue limit increase.

Brown Deer - $26 million

Delavan-Darien School District - revenue limit increase

Horicon - $23 million, revenue limit increase

Hustisford - revenue limit increase

Northern Ozaukee - $15 million

Plymouth - $32 million

Randall Consolidated School District - $5.5 million, revenue limit increase

Wheatland - $8.4 million, revenue limit increase

Whitnall School District - $16 million

Voter Information:

Since 2000, there have been seven spring elections with a contested statewide election for Supreme Court Justice but without a presidential primary. The average turnout for those seven elections is 21.5 percent of the voting-age population.

For a complete list of polling locations and times, visit MyVote.gov.

To check the list of acceptable photo identifications, click here.

If you plan to register for the first time or update your registration with a change of name or address, bring a proof of residence showing your current name and address.