Insight 2018 is happening at the Country Springs Hotel in Pewaukee tonight for a live radio show taping starring WTMJ's Jeff Wagner, his panelists and special guests.

Beginning Thursday morning, we'll have the podcast of the entire show posted here.

The guest list includes:

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir (via video)

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock

Kathleen O'Leary Wisconsin State Fair CEO

Congressman Glenn Grothman

Insight 2018 brings together newsmakers and notables to share what is happening in Wisconsin. It's an election year and leaders join Jeff to review the landscape.

