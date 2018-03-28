Welcome to Jeff Wagner's Insight 2018
Insight 2018 is happening at the Country Springs Hotel in Pewaukee tonight for a live radio show taping starring WTMJ's Jeff Wagner, his panelists and special guests.
Beginning Thursday morning, we'll have the podcast of the entire show posted here.
The guest list includes:
- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker
- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel
- Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson
- Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir (via video)
- Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock
- Kathleen O'Leary Wisconsin State Fair CEO
- Congressman Glenn Grothman
Insight 2018 brings together newsmakers and notables to share what is happening in Wisconsin. It's an election year and leaders join Jeff to review the landscape.
The event sponsored by Annex Wealth Management, eCourt Reporter and Associated Contractors & Builders.