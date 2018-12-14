Waves of bomb threats reported across the United States, Wisconsin

Investigators across the country are looking into waves of bomb threats emailed Thursday to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings.

It's triggered numerous evacuations and searches, but there have been no signs of explosives connected to any of the threats.

Cases are being reported nationwide, including in Southeaster Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee Counties.

In a statement Milwaukee police say:

"The Milwaukee Police Department’s Fusion Division is currently investigating an influx of email-style bomb threats that have been sent to private business across the city. MPD takes all bomb threats seriously. At this time we cannot confirm that these are linked to the email bomb threats occurring around the U.S.; however, these threats are actively being investigated. If you receive any of these emails, please contact authorities immediately."