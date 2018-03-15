Gov. Walker introduces school safety bills, calls special session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Gov. Scott Walker is introducing a package of legislation designed to enhance school safety.

Walker unveiled the proposals Thursday morning. They include establishing an Office of School Safety within the state Justice Department, creating a $100 million school safety grant program and requiring mandatory child abuse reporters to report threats of school violence as well.

Walker: Wisconsin state government may need to pay for TSA-like security in schools.

Other bills in the package would require the Office of School Safety to use trauma-informed care principals in any training it offers, require schools to bolster safety plans and allow schools to share live video streams with police without violating student privacy laws.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling issued a news release accusing Walker of ignoring student pleas for gun control. She said the legislation does nothing to improve background checks or keep domestic abusers from obtaining guns. She said failing to address gun control will only lead to more tragedy.

Walker called a special legislative session Thursday to address the proposals.

