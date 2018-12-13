Video, anti-Semitic flyers target Baraboo ahead of meetings

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who posted anti-Semitic flyers ahead of planned meetings next week over a photograph of Wisconsin high school boys appearing to give a Nazi salute.

The flyers were posted Monday on the exterior of Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. They contained warnings about Dec. 18, an apparent reference to a day of high school assemblies featuring speakers calling for tolerance.

The Baraboo News Republic reports authorities also are looking into an anti-Semitic online video satirizing the photo and warning viewers to stay home Dec. 18.

The photo was taken last spring outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo. The parent who took the photo said he was simply asking the teens to wave goodbye to their parents before they headed to the prom.