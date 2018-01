Meet Davontea and Jordan Walton. These two bundles of joy may be Milwaukee's first babies born in 2018.

Aurora Health Care shared these photos of the boy and girl (respectively) born 1:07 and 1:08 a.m.

The twins of Debbie Davis and Davontea Walton are doing well, but they are at Aurora Sinai Medical Cenfer's NICU due to being born a few weeks early.