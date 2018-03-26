Train hits dog and pedestrian, blocks streets in Waukesha during morning commute

the WTMJ News Team
8:21 AM, Mar 26, 2018
1 min ago
A train led to numerous temporary road closures in Waukesha after it struck a dog and a pedestrian.

Waukesha Police says the train was found stuck at around 8 a.m. Monday between Broadway and Sunset in the area east of the Fox River near and south of Downtown.

Each of these streets were blocked:

  • Sunset Drive
  • S. West Avenue
  • W. College Avenue
  • Maple Avenue
  • Grand Avenue
  • N. Barstow Street
  • N. East Avenue
  • E. Broadway Avenue

Crews were able to get the train moving around 9 a.m.

