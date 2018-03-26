Train hits dog and pedestrian, blocks streets in Waukesha during morning commute
A train led to numerous temporary road closures in Waukesha after it struck a dog and a pedestrian.
Waukesha Police says the train was found stuck at around 8 a.m. Monday between Broadway and Sunset in the area east of the Fox River near and south of Downtown.
Each of these streets were blocked:
- Sunset Drive
- S. West Avenue
- W. College Avenue
- Maple Avenue
- Grand Avenue
- N. Barstow Street
- N. East Avenue
- E. Broadway Avenue
Crews were able to get the train moving around 9 a.m.