Train hits dog and pedestrian, blocks streets in Waukesha during morning commute

A train led to numerous temporary road closures in Waukesha after it struck a dog and a pedestrian.

Waukesha Police says the train was found stuck at around 8 a.m. Monday between Broadway and Sunset in the area east of the Fox River near and south of Downtown.

Each of these streets were blocked:

Sunset Drive

S. West Avenue

W. College Avenue

Maple Avenue

Grand Avenue

N. Barstow Street

N. East Avenue

E. Broadway Avenue

Crews were able to get the train moving around 9 a.m.