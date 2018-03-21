Thieves hit Woodman's employee with car after shoplifting in Menomonee Falls

WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4
11:24 AM, Mar 21, 2018
MENOMONEE FALLS --  Police are looking for two thieves who struck a Woodman's employee with their car after stealing two cart loads of merchandise. 

According to police, around 6 p.m. Tuesday,   the two women   loaded two carts full of merchandise and left the store without paying.

 A Woodman's employee approached them while the two were loading the items into their car.  They then got in the car,  quickly backed out of the parking spot, and  hit the employee.

 The suspect's car, grey 2000 Nissan Maxima, was last seen driving eastbound toward Bradley Road in Milwaukee. It has the license plate "WI-226YNF."   

Police say the owner of the vehicle is a male. He has been contacted, but will not cooperate with the investigation.    

Police ask anyone who can identify the two suspects in the attached photos to contact them at (262) 532-8700.

