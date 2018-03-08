The best way to store your food to save money

Food can be expensive and each year on average an American family wastes more than $2,000 on food that went bad. Making food last goes beyond Ziploc baggies and vacuum sealing.

Most of us go to the grocery store once a week. Here are great ways to make your food last longer and it all has to do with how you store it.

When it comes to fruit keep it on the counter top. The counter is where fruit should be stored. As for potatoes and onions those can be stored in a darker area like the pantry.

When it comes to refrigerated foods, milk, dairy and yogurt should be kept on the top shelf because that’s where the temperature is most constant.

When it comes to storing eggs in the door, that’s a no no. The door is the warmest place of a fridge.

Do you throw away the bag you put the vegetables in at the store? It’s best you keep them in there and then place it in the crisper drawers. Also, when it comes to your vegetables don’t rinse them before you store them. That will have them go bad faster.

As for fish, it only keeps for 2 days in a refrigerator. Meat only lasts for 4 days. Make sure to keep them in the bottom shelf which is the coldest place in the fridge.

If you are not eating your protein that week, meat lasts 6 months in the freezer and fish lasts 3 months.

As for leftovers, they only last 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.