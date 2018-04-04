Summerfest announces 2018 grounds stage headliners

MILWAUKEE -- Dozens of artists who will perform as grounds stage headliners at Summerfest 2018 were announced Wednesday.

The "World's Largest Music Festival" will take place June 27 - July 01 and July 03 to July 08 along Milwaukee's lakefront.

Here's a list of 30 of the top acts who were announced Wednesday. You can see a full list at Summerfest.com.

Marshmello

Lil Uzi Vert

Steven Tyler

Kesha

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Alesso

The Flaming Lips

Pixies

Greta Van Fleet

Foster the People

Billy Currington

Janelle Monae

Jethro Tull

Tory Lanez

Kip Moore

Kaleo

The Neighbourhood

Rachel Platten

Louis the Child

PHANTOGRAM

Cheap Trick

Grizzly Bear

Spoon

BORNS

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Fray

HELLYEAH

Buddy Guy

Kane Brown

Slightly Stoopid

All of the grounds stage headliners are free with admission to Summerfest. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners must be purchased separately, though general admission to Summerfest grounds is included with those tickets.