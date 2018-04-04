Summerfest announces 2018 grounds stage headliners
MILWAUKEE -- Dozens of artists who will perform as grounds stage headliners at Summerfest 2018 were announced Wednesday.
The "World's Largest Music Festival" will take place June 27 - July 01 and July 03 to July 08 along Milwaukee's lakefront.
Here's a list of 30 of the top acts who were announced Wednesday. You can see a full list at Summerfest.com.
- Marshmello
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Steven Tyler
- Kesha
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Alesso
- The Flaming Lips
- Pixies
- Greta Van Fleet
- Foster the People
- Billy Currington
- Janelle Monae
- Jethro Tull
- Tory Lanez
- Kip Moore
- Kaleo
- The Neighbourhood
- Rachel Platten
- Louis the Child
- PHANTOGRAM
- Cheap Trick
- Grizzly Bear
- Spoon
- BORNS
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- The Fray
- HELLYEAH
- Buddy Guy
- Kane Brown
- Slightly Stoopid
All of the grounds stage headliners are free with admission to Summerfest. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners must be purchased separately, though general admission to Summerfest grounds is included with those tickets.