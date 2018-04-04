Statewide tornado drill in Wisconsin on Thursday, April 12

For one day next week, if you hear tornado sirens, don't worry - it's only a drill. (Unless there is an actual tornado.)

The state's tornado sirens, including the 56 located in Milwaukee County, will undergo a statewide test using mock tornado watches and warnings on Thursday, April 12.

WTMJ and other radio and TV stations will participate in the mock alerts, which will follow this schedule:

- 1:00pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado watch issued

- 1:45pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado warning issued

- 6:00pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado watch issued

- 6:45pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado warning issued

Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management says that drills will happen regardless of the weather condition.

However, if actual severe weather is expected in our area, the drills will be rescheduled for Friday at the same times. If severe weather happens both days, the drills will be canceled.

“OEM urges all of Milwaukee County—schools, businesses, families and individuals—to take this opportunity to develop their emergency action plan and test it during the April 12 statewide tornado drills,” said Chris Miles, OEM’s Emergency Management Division Director in a news release.

“Consider that your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so take the time now to think about how you’ll all get to safe locations, how you’ll be able to contact each other if cell service, internet or landlines are down and how and where to reunite after the storm passes.”

Resources for tornado/severe weather readiness:

- FEMA

- ReadyWisconsin.gov

- Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management