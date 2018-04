Janesville's own Paul Ryan will appear on one of America's leading TV news programs, just four days after announcing he will not seek another term as Wisconsin's first district representative in Washington.

Ryan will take part in an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, which airs on WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4.

The Speaker is ending his House tenure after 20 years representing the first district, including his time as House Speaker under parts of both the Obama and Trump administrations.

The show airs at 8 a.m. on TODAY'S TMJ4.