Ryan on Trump tariff deal: 'I disagree with this action and fear its unintended consequences'

President Donald Trump has signed proclamations imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Janesville Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has made it clear that he is not in support of the President's move.

Ryan's full, unedited statement is below.

"I disagree with this action and fear its unintended consequences. I am pleased that the president has listened to those who share my concerns and included an exemption for some American allies, but it should go further. We will continue to urge the administration to narrow this policy so that it is focused only on those countries and practices that violate trade law. There are unquestionably bad trade practices by nations like China, but the better approach is targeted enforcement against those practices. Our economy and our national security are strengthened by fostering free trade with our allies and promoting the rule of law."

Trump says a 25 percent tariff will be added to steel and a 10 percent tariff will apply to aluminum.

The president was surrounded by steel and aluminum workers as he explained his decision at a White House ceremony. He signed separate proclamations ordering the tariffs.

Trump says the levies will take effect in about 15 days. He says Canada and Mexico could be exempted based on the outcome of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump invited the workers to speak. Several spoke of how excessive "dumping" of steel and aluminum imports had negatively affected their jobs and families.

