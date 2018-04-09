Ringo Starr to play BMO Harris Pavilion at Summerfest Grounds

One of two living Beatles is coming to Milwaukee with his "All-Star Band" to play at the Summerfest grounds.

Ringo Starr brings a team of musicians with tons of hits to the BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest Grounds on September 8.

Summerfest's web site says presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. Click here for information.

On this tour, Starr brings numerous band members with decades of classic rock success to go with his Beatles repetoire"

- Colin Hay of Men at Work

- Steve Lukather of TOTO

- Gregg Rolie of Santana & Journey

- Graham Gouldman of 10cc

- Warren Ham

- Gregg Bissonette