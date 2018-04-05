Report: White supremacist literature found in Beaver Dam bomb-making suspect's home

10:32 AM, Apr 5, 2018
A report says that court records show a bomb-making suspect in Beaver Dam had white supremacist literature in his home before he was killed in an explosion.

WKOW-TV says that Benjamin Morrow had "literature...concerning white supremacy groups," according to criminal investigation agent Kevin Heimerl.

They also found 13 jars of "finished TATP explosive material," often used in homemade explosives, in a refrigerator.

The deadly explosion happened in March, Officials conducted a controlled explosion of his apartment after discovering the materials.

