Report: Vice President Mike Pence to stump for Scott Walker campaign at April fundraiser

the WTMJ News Team
1:21 PM, Apr 5, 2018
14 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (L) (R-WI) and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) (R-IN) depart the White House after U.S. President Barack Obama addressed members of the National Governors Association February 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama's meeting with the nation's governors comes just days before the Department of Homeland Security's $40 billion budget is set to expire. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A report says that the Vice President is coming to Wisconsin to help raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

Scott Bauer of the Associated Press says the fundraiser will happen at an undisclosed location on April 25.

The event comes off the heels of Tuesday's elections in Wisconsin, where liberal judicial candidate Rebecca Dallet defeated conservative candidate Michael Screnock on Tuesday in the race for an open Supreme Court seat.

Walker warned of a "blue wave" of potential Democratic voter turnout in a social media post on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top