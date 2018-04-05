Report: Vice President Mike Pence to stump for Scott Walker campaign at April fundraiser

A report says that the Vice President is coming to Wisconsin to help raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

Scott Bauer of the Associated Press says the fundraiser will happen at an undisclosed location on April 25.

The event comes off the heels of Tuesday's elections in Wisconsin, where liberal judicial candidate Rebecca Dallet defeated conservative candidate Michael Screnock on Tuesday in the race for an open Supreme Court seat.

Walker warned of a "blue wave" of potential Democratic voter turnout in a social media post on Wednesday.