Report: Protests after UW-Stevens Point plans to cut 13 liberal arts majors

A report says students are planning protests against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point move to cut 13 majors from their liberal arts program, a plan that has been accused of being political in nature.

The Stevens Point Journal says "Save Our Majors" was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, which would include a 13-minute sit-in to protest 13 programs being eliminated, including:

- American Studies

- Art (Graphic Design remaining as a major)

- English (English for teacher certification remaining)

- French

- Geography

- Geoscience

- German

- History (Social Science for teacher certification would remain)

- Music Literature

- Philosophy

- Political Science

- Sociology

- Spanish

The school announced expansion of eight academic programs which is says "have demonstrated value and demand in the region, including"

- Chemical Engineering

- Computer Information Systems

- Conservation Law Enforcement

- Finance

- Fire Science

- Graphic Design

- Management

- Marketing

“We want to make sure students always have a chance to voice their opinions,” Olivia De Valk, a UW-Stevens Point senior English major and event organizer told the newspaper.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson shared a statement with the publication saying among other things, "The liberal arts are not going way. English, Political Science, History, Philosophy, World Languages and Art will continue to be taught at UW-Stevens Point. Most of our students who take courses in these fields do not major in them."

The move, he says, involved reduction of school deficits as well while attempting to maintain and increase enrollment.

A Washington Post blog written by Valerie Strauss says that the move...

...is in line with a failed attempt by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 to secretly change the mission of the respected university system — known as the Wisconsin Idea and embedded in the state code — by removing words that commanded the university to “search for truth” and “improve the human condition” and replacing them with “meet the state’s workforce needs. ”The push away from liberal arts and toward workplace skills is championed by conservatives who see many four-year colleges and universities as politically correct institutions that graduate too many students without practical job skills — but with liberal political views.

Marketwatch.com says the move is one based on trends in higher education moving away from liberal arts.

Students and families have been clamoring for colleges to do more to prepare students for jobs. “The business model doesn’t work, it’s not affordable,” said Anthony Carnevale, the director of Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. “Many middle-tier schools, they’re facing existential threats.”