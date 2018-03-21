Report: Menomonee Falls firefighter allegedly threatened Gov. Walker, placed on leave

A report says that a firefighter with the Village of Menomonee Falls is on leave after allegedly threatening Governor Scott Walker on social media.

The Waukesha Freeman says that Nicholas Hager, 35, faces charges of "threatening injury or harm via a computer message and disorderly conduct."

According to the report, he went to the Facebook page owned by State Assembly member Dana Wachs and commented on a subject involving a school shooting and the Governor.

The report says Hager typed, “I suggest we take all our firearms to the governor’s mansion and execute the parasite,” a criminal complaint said

Menomonee Falls authorities then placed Hager on administrative leave, pending both a criminal investigation and one looking into whether Hager broke work policies.