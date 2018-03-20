Quad/Graphics plant in West Allis temporarily evacuated due to bomb threat

1:12 PM, Mar 20, 2018
WEST ALLIS -- A Quad/Graphics printing plant was temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning due a bomb threat, police say.

Officers were called to the plant, located at 555 S. 108th St., shortly after 9:00 a.m. The plant was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," police say.

Police say they found a note inside the plant, which is taking several hours to search as it is a "very very large facility," according to police.

