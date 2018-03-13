Purchase tickets for Jeff Wagner's Insight 2018

Tickets on-sale now! Click here to purchase.

Insight 2018 guest list:

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir (via video)

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock

Kathleen O'Leary Wisconsin State Fair CEO

Jeff Wagner's Insight 2018 will bring together the newsmakers and notables to share what is happening in Wisconsin. It's an election year and conservative leaders will join Jeff to review the landscape. Governor Scott Walker and more will be on hand for this special event.

We'll see you at the Country Springs Hotel on Wednesday, March 28 or this live radio show taping starring Jeff Wagner, his panelists and special guests! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Annex Wealth Management.

All guests are subject to security screening to be granted entrance. Ticket holders must present printed tickets to gain admittance. The event is a live radio show taping, guests disrupting the broadcast will be removed without refund.