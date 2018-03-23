Nobody hurt, no gunman found at Kiel High School after report of shots fired

8:24 AM, Mar 23, 2018
Kust, James

KIEL, Wis. -- Nobody was hurt and no gunman was found after a report of shots fired near Kiel High School, police said.

Officers were called to the school Friday morning after a staff remember said they heard gunshots outside the school. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, but not threat was found.

All classes have been canceled for the day. Police say officers were already on high alert due to a threat of violence reported earlier in the week.

A large emergency response was spotted at the school Friday, parents tell TODAY'S TMJ4 sister station WGBA-TV. Students on buses wree rerouted to New Holstein High School.

At the same time, Lakeshore Technical College, about a 20-minute drive east of Kiel High School, was placed on "preventative lockdown" after reports of a "perceived threat near campus." All Friday classes and events have been canceled.

Kiel is located about 25 miles northwest of Sheboygan, in Calumet and Manitowoc counties.

