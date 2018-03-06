Police: 'Explosive devices' found after Beaver Dam apartment explosion

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) -- Police in Beaver Dam still have not been able to recover the body of a man killed in an explosion at an apartment.

The unidentified man died in the explosion Monday afternoon. Police Chief John Kreuziger said a news conference Tuesday that chemicals in that apartment are still too volatile for officers to enter the unit. Kreuziger says authorities entered Monday, determined the man was dead and took photos of the chemicals and what the chief says are "explosive devices."

He says officers are currently working in the garage at the apartment building where chemicals have also been found.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are helping local law enforcement agencies investigate. Some tenants who were evacuated Monday have not yet been allowed to return to their apartments.